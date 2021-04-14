Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Shenandoah Telecommunications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

