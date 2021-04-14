Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.54% of Rocky Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rocky Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $411.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.61. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. Analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.