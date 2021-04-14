Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Douglas Dynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 49.35%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.