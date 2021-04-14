Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,520,000 after buying an additional 195,120 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,198,000 after purchasing an additional 243,465 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,129,000 after purchasing an additional 309,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,730 shares of company stock worth $2,239,400 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

