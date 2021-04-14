Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

HLI stock opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

