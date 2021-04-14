Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.16% of Orthofix Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 96,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $847.99 million, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

