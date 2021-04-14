Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of PGT Innovations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $365,033.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Insiders sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

