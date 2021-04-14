Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.40% of Radiant Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a market cap of $348.28 million, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.51. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

