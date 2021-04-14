Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 93.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 128,290 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNFI. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

NYSE UNFI opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.