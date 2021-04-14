Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 149,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Archrock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AROC opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AROC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

