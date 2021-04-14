Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in Synaptics by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,061 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,662,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,412,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 334.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 55,648 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,808 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNA stock opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.52 and its 200 day moving average is $102.64.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

