Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 37,300 ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.30% of ANI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The company has a market capitalization of $408.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

