Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 59,900 The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of The Aaron’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $4,669,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 163,618 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

AAN stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.50 million. Analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

