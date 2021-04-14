Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 12,292 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,292 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $242.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of -133.81, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $137.55 and a 52-week high of $262.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.58.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.94.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

