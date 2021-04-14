Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 9,300 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,908,000 after purchasing an additional 410,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,172,000 after purchasing an additional 380,667 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,663,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,770,000 after purchasing an additional 356,956 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,236,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after purchasing an additional 204,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,635,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

