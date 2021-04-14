Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.02 Million Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Ultra Clean at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,481,000 after purchasing an additional 830,322 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,983,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 306,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. Analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

