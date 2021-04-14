Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.21 Million Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSN. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000.

PSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parsons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

