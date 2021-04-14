Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.24 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,348,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,708,000 after buying an additional 638,767 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 497.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after buying an additional 342,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Colfax by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after buying an additional 314,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of CFX stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -859.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,752,490.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.39.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.