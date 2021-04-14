Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.34 Million Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 3,133.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSRM stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

