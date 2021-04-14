Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.304 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

