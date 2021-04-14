Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of GCP Applied Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE GCP opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.92. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.30 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

