Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $46,351,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Generac by 4,454.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,167,000 after acquiring an additional 189,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Generac by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC opened at $328.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Stephens increased their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.