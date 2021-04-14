Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 149,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.33% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $509.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOI. Cowen cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.02.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

