Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $56,860,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $24,954,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 158.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 286,807 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $21,247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $35,508,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 987,485 shares of company stock worth $105,987,239 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

STAA stock opened at $115.63 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $128.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 608.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

