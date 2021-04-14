Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

