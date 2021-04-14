Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,852 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 84,993 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.69, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

