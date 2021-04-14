Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.16% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth $587,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETAC opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

