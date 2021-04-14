Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

