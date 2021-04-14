HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stake Boosted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of HealthEquity worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,325 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,119 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $70,568,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $49,503,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,941,000 after buying an additional 336,327 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,905,720 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

