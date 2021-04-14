Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,399. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,022 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,367,000 after purchasing an additional 195,528 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $167,833,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

