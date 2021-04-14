Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.
Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,399. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,022 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,367,000 after purchasing an additional 195,528 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $167,833,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
