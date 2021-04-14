HeartBout Market Cap Hits $336,696.15 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $336,696.15 and $304.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00064779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00089048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.21 or 0.00662430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00036278 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.