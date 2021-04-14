Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading Up 23.5% This Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.94 billion and $428.15 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00057093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00060650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.77 or 0.00350799 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000546 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00024884 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,861,550 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.