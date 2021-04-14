Hegic Market Cap Reaches $96.23 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $96.23 million and $3.43 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

