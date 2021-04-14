Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €1.28 ($1.50) and last traded at €1.26 ($1.48). 764,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.25 ($1.47).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €0.90 ($1.06) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €1.20 and a 200 day moving average of €0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

