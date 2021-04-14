Helex (HLX) Market Cap Tops $37,446.71

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Helex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000827 BTC on exchanges. Helex has a total market cap of $37,446.71 and $6,437.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helex has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00058830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00019148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00088289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00627455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00032507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00037341 BTC.

Helex Profile

Helex is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Buying and Selling Helex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.