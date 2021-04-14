Helix (HLIX) Price Tops $0.0069 on Exchanges

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Helix has a total market cap of $222,814.73 and $18.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00034856 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001609 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 100.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004104 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 32,322,054 coins and its circulating supply is 32,196,370 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

