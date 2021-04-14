HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €66.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.20% from the stock’s current price.

HLE has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.58 ($63.04).

Shares of HLE opened at €46.09 ($54.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €48.54. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €28.90 ($34.00) and a 52 week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

