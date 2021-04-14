Helmy Eltoukhy Sells 60,982 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $9,546,122.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,560,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $11,263,581.99.

On Friday, April 9th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $9,567,832.56.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23.

On Monday, January 25th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 58,811 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $9,248,617.86.

On Thursday, January 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $28,061,104.06.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 103,717 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $16,607,166.04.

On Friday, January 15th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.03. 532,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,344. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.13. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,633,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $60,620,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,363,000 after buying an additional 383,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,151,000 after acquiring an additional 338,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

