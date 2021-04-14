Helmy Eltoukhy Sells 72,861 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $11,263,581.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,870,109.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,982 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $9,546,122.28.

On Friday, April 9th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $9,567,832.56.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23.

On Monday, January 25th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 58,811 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $9,248,617.86.

On Thursday, January 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $28,061,104.06.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 103,717 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $16,607,166.04.

On Friday, January 15th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00.

NASDAQ GH traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.03. The stock had a trading volume of 532,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.98 and a 200 day moving average of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

