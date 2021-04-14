Helpico (HELP) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 146.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a total market cap of $3,484.42 and approximately $16.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helpico has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00065898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.00268653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.09 or 0.00722343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,822.08 or 0.99552346 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00023552 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.05 or 0.00843949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

