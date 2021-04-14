Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €111.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €111.00 ($130.59) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €97.33 ($114.51).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €98.72 ($116.14) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.48.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

