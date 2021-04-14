Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,429. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

