Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HENKY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 73,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,429. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.