Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,030 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.85% of Henry Schein worth $81,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,373,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after buying an additional 830,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after buying an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after buying an additional 522,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

