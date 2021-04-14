Hermez Network (HEZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.18 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $32.18 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for about $6.85 or 0.00010913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00064450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00018916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00088816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00637738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00036774 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

