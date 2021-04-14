HEROcoin Achieves Market Cap of $8.66 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $8.66 million and $202,101.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00059445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00018629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00089288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.65 or 0.00630616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00032602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00037050 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

