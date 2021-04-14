Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100,672 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 341,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 224,718 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hess by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 492,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $4,057,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hess by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HES. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $1,698,975.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,172,940.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 20,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $1,499,183.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 in the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HES traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 41,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

