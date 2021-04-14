Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.06.

Shares of HXL opened at $56.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

