Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Shares Down 7.1%

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS)’s share price was down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 32,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 19,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 15.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

