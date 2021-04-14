Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 150,419 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,325,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after buying an additional 471,028 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after buying an additional 937,668 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,440. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

